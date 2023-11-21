A frame from the video in which a Los Angeles (California) police officer shoots Dominguez, on November 19. Dwight F. Lewis

Jesse Dominguez, a 33-year-old aspiring actor, has joined the list of victims of police brutality in the United States. At least that’s what the family of this man, who suffered from bipolar episodes and addictions, believes. His parents believe that this explosive cocktail of drugs and mental health was to blame for an interaction with a California State Police officer that led to Dominguez’s death Sunday night.

Police received calls on Sunday alerting that a man was walking on Highway 105, a road that crosses Los Angeles from east to west and where tens of thousands of cars pass every day. The agents arrived at around 3:30 a.m. to the area, in the city of Watts. They found Dominguez wandering on the asphalt on the highway that goes to the Pacific. Some officers focused on diverting traffic, while another approached the man directly.

That meeting of just a few minutes was fateful. The cell phone camera of a person passing by captured Dominguez lying face up on the concrete. Above him is the police officer who came to him. The two men struggle until the uniformed man stands up, draws his gun and shoots at the man at point-blank range, who points at him with his left hand. The police officer continues shooting as he walks backwards until Dominguez’s body stops moving. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The harsh images they went viral. On Monday night, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said in a statement that Dominguez produced a Taser gun during the struggle, a defensive weapon that delivers an electric shock. He activated the weapon and used it against the officer. After the pedestrian used his weapon against the police officer and fearing for his safety, the officer discharged his service weapon against the pedestrian,” explains the text published Monday night.

Local politicians representing the area where the shooting occurred have also made their position known following the release of the video. “It is disturbing,” local Senator Steven Bradford, Congressman Mike Gipson and Councilman Tim McOsker said in a joint statement. “This seems like an unnecessary use of force. The community deserves answers. “If the roles had been reversed, people would have immediately called for murder charges,” they stated.

The California Department of Justice is investigating the incident. This local institution is the one that commonly conducts investigations after police shootings. They are the ones who would have to determine if the person was unarmed or if the police officer, whose name has not been released, exaggerated in his reaction. At the moment, the local Justice has not specified whether it is investigating this death as a homicide.

“This is without a doubt police brutality,” said Akasha Dominguez, the stepmother of the deceased. Los Angeles Times. The Los Angeles newspaper has found the victim’s family. “In many circumstances, the police have had my support, but on other occasions they have used excessive force. I had never had to be on the other side. Now I see things from another point of view,” Dominguez told the press.

Jesse’s relatives have confirmed that he carried a Taser for protection. According to his father, who gave his son the same name, the police’s most recent victim had fallen into a deep depression after failing to find work as an actor. His dream was to succeed in Hollywood as a screen star or to be a singer. But he could never find a single job in the industry. Instead, he worked several jobs as a waiter. None of these allowed him to stabilize and find a home. His family, on the other hand, tried to convince him to look for work in other sectors or to study. “It’s the only thing he wanted to do and we didn’t want to destroy his dreams,” said Jesse Dominguez Sr.