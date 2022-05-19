After the end of the series Daredevil Back in 2018, many feared Charlie Cox and company would be written out of the MCU entirely. However, with Cox’s recent appearance as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio in the role of Kingpin in Hawkeye, the hopes of seeing these actors once again returned. Now, It has been revealed that a new Daredevil series is already in development for Disney+.

According to Variety, Marvel Studios is already working on a series of Daredevil for Disney+. So far it has only been mentioned that Matt Corman and Chris Ord, responsible for Covert Affairsthey are in charge of the script and they have executive producer positions.

Unfortunately, At the moment it is unknown if this new series will be a reboot or a continuation of what we saw on Netflix. Although the report makes no mention of Charlie Cox or any other actor reprising his role, this is likely to be the case. Recall that in the past, Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, has mentioned that Cox is his only choice for Daredevil. Along with this, rumors have indicated that this actor will play the Man Without Fear again in the series of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Similarly, it is speculated that D’Onofrio will take the role of Kingpin once again in the series of Threw out.

Now we just have to wait for Marvel and Disney to share more information about this long-awaited series.. In related topics, here you can see the first official look at the Echo series.

Hopefully this is not the only thing we see from Netflix productions. Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, and Finn Jones did a good job as Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, and it would be great to see them once again in action as the Defenders. The only one that would need some extra work would be Iron Fist.

