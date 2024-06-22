The probability of new cyclonic events and tropical storms forming has increased. The low pressure area located southeast of Campeche increased its probability of cyclonic development to 50% in 48 hours and maintains its probability at 60% in seven days, with movement towards the west-northwest of the country, according to the report. of the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission. “Heavy to torrential rains are expected to be accompanied by electrical shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail, which could cause flooding, an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as landslides and flooding in low areas,” the organism requires.

In addition, the Meteorological Service predicts wind with gusts of 50 to 70 kilometers per hour in addition to the possible formation of waterspouts on the coasts of Campeche, Guerrero, Tabasco, Veracruz and Yucatán; as well as waves of 1 to 3 meters (m) high on the coasts of Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Yucatán.

Torrential rains will continue in much of the Mexican territory. This Friday, torrential rains are expected in the States of Guerrero, Oaxaca, Puebla and Veracruz. After the passage of Alberto, which has degraded to low remaining pressure, the rainfall that caused the death of four people in Nuevo León and the overflowing of the Santa Catarina River persists in the northeastern and central area of ​​Mexico, with very heavy rains in the State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Querétaro and Tlaxcala, as well as strong storms in Chihuahua, Mexico City, Coahuila, Durango, Sinaloa and Sonora.

“These precipitations will be caused by a low pressure channel over the Sierra Madre Occidental and central Mexico, along with the entry of humidity from the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean; as well as on the other a low pressure channel over the northeast of the country and due to the presence of the monsoon trough that will continue in front of the Mexican South Pacific,” the Meteorological Office indicated this Friday.

Meanwhile, the rains that Alberto caused as he passed through Tamaulipas, Nuevo León and other states in the northwest have alleviated the situation of water shortage in the dams. Samuel García, governor of Nuevo León, reported this Friday that several of the bodies of water have recovered volume after the passage of the storm. “In just a few hours, tropical storm Alberto brought 10 million cubic meters of water to the new Libertad dam,” he said this morning at a press conference.

The local president indicated that the La Boca dam, about 40 kilometers south of Monterrey, has reached almost the limit of its capacity with 97.5%, while the El Cuchillo dam reached 74% of its capacity after the rains. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sign up for the EL PAÍS México newsletter for free and to whatsapp channel and receive all the key information on current events in this country.