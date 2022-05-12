The Ministry of Community Development has issued a training curriculum for Mashael centers for vocational rehabilitation and employment, which specializes in training and vocational rehabilitation for people of determination in Mashael centers affiliated with the Ministry, through individual training plans.

Wafaa Hamad bin Suleiman, Director of the Department of Care and Rehabilitation of People of Determination in the Ministry, said that the curriculum is the first of its kind in the UAE that targets trainees of people of determination outside the scope of rehabilitation centers that follow the training workshop systems, and it comes within the initiative to develop vocational rehabilitation programs in line with the requirements of The labor market, emanating from the national policy to empower people of determination, specifically in the axis of “vocational rehabilitation and employment”.

She added that the curriculum targets the members of the “Mashaghel” centers with mental and other disabilities, who want training in professional, social and behavioral skills that qualify them to enter the labor market by establishing their own projects with the participation and support of their families.

She emphasized that this integrated process of training, rehabilitation and self-employment needs a clear and systematic method followed by the trainers in the Mashael centers, which helps to formulate individual training plans for each student separately, after passing through a stage of evaluation that introduces us to the capabilities and training needs.

She revealed that 110 students of determination joined state-level jobs, and 14 of them graduated by opening special projects that varied between the bracelets of determination projects and hydroponics.

The Ministry continues to support them by marketing their products in electronic and virtual marketing outlets and exhibitions. It also continues to implement the expansion plan to receive a larger number of people of determination who face challenges in accessing the competitive labor market, which gives them an additional option to work on opening small private projects.

She affirmed the Ministry’s keenness to formulate the vocational qualification curriculum for “Mashaghel” projects, including the foundations for measuring the current level of students’ performance, and a wide range of sequential training, educational, social and behavioral objectives, from which they can be selected in proportion to each student’s abilities, with proposals for training methods and appropriate teaching methods.

She explained that the vocational qualification curriculum for workshops would unify the work in the various training workshops, thus helping to follow a unified methodology, with clear foundations for measurement and evaluation, tracking the student’s development in achieving the goals set in the training plans. It is hoped that this curriculum will contribute to programming workshops projects, Clarity of the training process, whether for female trainers, students or their parents, to ensure the success of the training and rehabilitation process, and enable the beneficiaries of these projects to open their future projects that will bring them a decent life and independent living.

The curriculum (Workshops) includes several sections: cognitive skills related to the hydroponics workshops within the “community agriculture” project, the bracelets workshop, the section on behavioral skills, and marketing skills, including methods of speaking with the public and financial transactions, in addition to the section on cooperative skills, and a section on promoting Skills of parents as partners in the training process from home, in order to achieve functional independence for members affiliated with Mashael centers.

