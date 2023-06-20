The scourge of low water is deployed throughout the Sinaloan territory punishing the most vulnerable sectors. In Culiacán they are already 474 families who suffer from the shortage of the vital liquid.

This reminds us of the prevailing need to advance not only towards the generation of a better supply and distribution infrastructure, but also of a culture of saving water resources.

As Culiacán grows and with it the demands on this resource, it becomes increasingly imperative to take measures to conserve and use water sustainably. It is therefore essential to promote a culture of saving water to ensure that there is enough water available for the present and future needs of the city. here lhe task is not only for the Culiacán Drinking Water Board and the Conagua, but for each one of the citizens.

