“A new Cucchi case”: the investigation into the death of Stefano Dal Corso, found hanged in prison, reopened

A new “Cucchi case”. This is Repubblica’s hypothesis on the case of Stefano Dal Corso, the 42-year-old Roman found hanged in the Massama penitentiary in Oristano a few weeks before his release on 12 October 2022. Some new elements have pushed the prosecutors to reopen the investigations and , according to his sister Marisa Dal Corso, would demonstrate that his was not suicide.

These are new testimonies and the recording of a phone call that Marisa Dal Corso received from a person informed of the facts, who urged her to ask to do an autopsy on her brother’s body. The first investigation into the 42-year-old’s death was in fact closed without the examination being carried out. “You have to move forward. You absolutely need to have him do an autopsy. You have to make him do it!”, she declared to the woman, to whom it was revealed that Stefano was strangled“ with a sheet ”and that then a hanging was “staged”.

The lawyer Armida Decina highlighted other elements, citing conflicting testimonies, acquired late or never collected, the failures of the security cameras in the prison infirmary department, the lack of an autopsy and the opinion of trusted doctors, according to which the signs on the victim’s neck could be consistent with strangulation.

Last March, the Dal Corso family also received at their home, from two fake Amazon delivery workers, a book with two chapters highlighted entitled “Death” and “The Confession”: a case that the magistrates defined as a “macabre joke”. Furthermore, according to the prosecutor’s office it is not necessary to proceed with the autopsy but the service reports are sufficient, which emerged according to Repubblica after several months.

“We are at a turning point,” said the lawyer Decina. “Testimonies alone, however, are not enough to prove anything. We ask for an autopsy: an examination capable of ascertaining the truth for the protection of the State itself.”