He died following a scuffle with the Carabinieri: the Public Prosecutor’s Office asks for it to be dismissed, but Enrico Lombardo’s family is not there

Amnesty International has defined that of Henry Lombarda “new Cucchi case” and expressed her opposition to the filing. The man lost his life at the age of 42 in 2019, after a fight with the Carabinieri outside his ex-partner. Three doctors and a soldier of the weapon are under investigation.

It was the late evening of October 27, 2019 when Enrico Lombardo, a 42-year-old from Spadaforain the province of Messina, he knocked insistently on the door of his ex-partner, with the intention of having a clarification with her, presumably after an argument.

The woman called i Carabinieri to push him away, since he was nervous. The intervention of the military made the man calm down and he left.

Two hours later Enrico came back again knocking on the woman’s door, who again turned to the Carabinieri.

This time the conversation between the man and the military was not calm, but led to a scuffle very violent.

Three Carabinieri handcuffed and they pinned the 42-year-old to the ground, keeping it still for more than 20 minutes. Shortly thereafter, Lombardo died forever due to serious trauma sustained in the scuffle.

The prosecutor has opened an investigation on the death of Enrico Lombardo and writing in the register of suspects four people. A Carabiniere, investigated for death as a result of another crime, and three doctors, who are instead under investigation for manslaughter.

The struggle of Enrico Lombardo’s family

Credit: MESSINA TODAY

For twice the prosecutors asked the storage of the case. And as many times the man’s family has opposed it because there would be too many elements that don’t add up.

The family’s attorney says both filings asked to examine a truncheonwhich however was not supplied to the only Carabiniere under investigation.

Credit: OPEN

As for i three toiletsthe victim’s defense believes they did not use the defibrillator in the times that, probably, would have allowed them to save him.

According to the defence, the prosecutor’s requests therefore aim at a rebuild a different dynamic from what it really was.

Alongside the Lombardo family there would be Amnesty Internationalthe Association Rightfully and the Senator of the Republic Ilaria Cucchi. The latter has become known in Italy for the long and tiring struggle that involved her family following the death of her brother Stefano, which occurred in circumstances at least similar to those of Enrico.