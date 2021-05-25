Regarding the founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny, a criminal case has been initiated for insulting a judge. It is reported by TASS with reference to the lawyer of the accused Olga Mikhailova.

“A criminal case has been initiated against Navalny on libel against a judge. No charges have been filed yet, ”she said. It is clarified that this is the third case against the oppositionist.

Mikhailova said that the new case is about judge Vera Akimova – she was considering a criminal case on libel against the veteran of the Great Patriotic War Ignat Artemenko. Other details of the case are not provided.

At the end of April, another criminal case was opened against Navalny – he was suspected under Part 1 of Article 239 (“Creation of a non-profit organization that infringes on the rights of citizens”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.