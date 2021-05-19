London (AFP)

Former Chelsea midfielder and captain Frank Lampard, and former Arsenal international playmaker Dennis Bergkamp, ​​have been named Wednesday to join the Premier League Football Hall of Fame.

Lampard, who won the league title three times with the Blues, is the most goal-scoring midfielder in the history of the Premier League, with 177 goals in West Ham, Chelsea and Manchester City shirts, making him the fifth best goalscorer in the history of the tournament in its modern version since 1992.

Lampard said after being named that the key for me was hard work, I was good at being in the right place at the right time and scoring goals, I have done that in every team I played for, but to score consistently in a similar period in the English Premier League is mostly a result of my hard work and my constant desire. To evolve.

As for Bergkamp, ​​he is one of the three most technically gifted players to have played in the Premier League, contributing to its development into a continental game when he left Italian club Inter for London in 1995. “I am very proud that people feel that I was one of the first foreign players to come to London,” Bergkamp said in a statement. They did something for English football.

He added: The English Premier League definitely made me a better player, as soon as I arrived in England, I adopted the English mentality and its passion for football, which corresponds to my style of play. ”After his participation in 181 goals,“ scoring and making ”in the league with“ the gunners ”, the Dutchman became the second most player. Decisive behind his then-teammate, French Thierry Henry, who was one of the first players selected to enter the Hall of Fame.

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer, French Manchester United legend Eric Cantona and Irish team mate Roy Kane were also chosen. They were selected from a shortlist of 23 players who received the most votes combined from the fans and the Premier League Awards Committee, and the last two names will be announced in the coming days.

The Hall of Fame was established last month to recognize and celebrate the exceptional skills and talents of the players who have crowned the Premier League since its inception in 1992. The fans vote closed on May 9. To be eligible, players must have retired by August 1, 2020, and their careers will be considered in the Premier League exclusively.