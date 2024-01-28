“France does not plan to disburse a new payment for the first half of 2024 and will decide when the time comes to take measures in cooperation with the United Nations and major donors,” the Foreign Ministry said, adding that the accusations against the employees were “extremely serious.”

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres pledged on Sunday to hold accountable “any employee of the international organization involved in terrorist acts.”

Guterres confirmed that the names of 12 UNRWA employees were included in the Israeli accusations, into which the United Nations opened an investigation.

He explained that 9 of them were expelled and one was killed, “while the identity of two others is being verified.”

Several major donor countries to UNRWA announced that they would temporarily suspend their current or future funding as a result of these accusations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and Switzerland.