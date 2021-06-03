From time to time, side effects or suspicions of side effects of some vaccines against the emerging corona virus appear here and there.

This prompts some countries to suspend these vaccines until the side effects are confirmed.

The last of those countries is Chile, which decided to suspend the administration of a second dose of the “AstraZeneca” vaccine to people under the age of 45. Health Minister Enrique Paris said that the reason for the suspension was due to possible negative effects on a 31-year-old person who received the vaccine.

“The government is awaiting the results of an investigation tomorrow, Friday, to decide whether to resume vaccination” with the aforementioned vaccine, Bloomberg news agency quoted Paris as saying.

“Today, Thursday, the government received 400,000 new doses of the Pfizer-Pontech vaccine,” the minister said.

Recently, press reports quoted Deputy Trade Minister Rodrigo Yanez as saying that seven million additional doses of the Chinese “Sinovac” vaccine and five million of the “Pfizer” vaccine will arrive by the end of the year if the health authorities deem it necessary.

It is noteworthy that the vaccination campaign in Chile is one of the fastest in the world, giving at least one dose to more than 40% of the total population.