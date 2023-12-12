According to the report prepared by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2023, Myanmar produced an estimated 1,080 tons of opium, three times more than Afghanistan produced of this drug during the same period.

In 2022, Burma produced 790 tons of opium, which is necessary to manufacture heroin. In contrast, opium production this year decreased by 95 percent, reaching about 330 tons.

This huge decline came after the Taliban banned poppy cultivation in April last year, according to the same report.

The border region between Myanmar, Laos and Thailand, called the “Golden Triangle”, has long been considered a hotbed of drug production and trafficking, especially methamphetamine and opium.

According to estimates by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Myanmar's “opioid economy” generates between $1 billion and $2.4 billion, equivalent to 1.7 percent to 4.1 percent of the country's gross domestic product.

Since the Taliban regained power in Kabul in 2021, they have pledged to end drug production in Afghanistan.

In April 2022, the extremist movement banned the cultivation of the poppy plant, whose sap is used to make opium and heroin.

The Taliban previously banned poppy cultivation in Afghanistan in 2000, before the United States overthrew its rule following the attacks of September 11, 2001.