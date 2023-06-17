According to the biomedical Egyptologist, Sophia Aziz, Tutankhamun died due to a high-speed vehicle accident while he was under the influence of alcohol.

Aziz told BBC Science Fox that the king, like any teenager, was driving the cart while drinking alcohol.

She added that the carriage was involved in an accident that resulted in Tutankhamun suffering serious leg fractures, which later caused an infection, and then his death.

In 2010, a group of Egyptologists examined the mummy of the pharaoh with x-rays to better understand the cause of his death.

These scientists found that the king, who was only 19 years old when he died, was not only afflicted with malaria, but was also suffering from multiple health disorders at the time of his death.

Previous studies claimed that Tutankhamun needed a walking stick because he had painful Kohler’s disease, in addition to deformities in his feet.

And according to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, Aziz ruled out all these “hypotheses”, based on the possessions in the king’s tomb as evidence, as the ancient Egyptians buried their dead with things that they could use in the afterlife, according to their beliefs.

Aziz denied that Tutankhamun was subject to medical treatment for certain diseases at the time of his death, pointing to the chariots, armor and wine found in the king’s tomb.

The Egyptologist indicated that these properties indicate that the pharaoh was a “warrior king”, whose life ended after a serious injury in his chariot, which led to serious injuries.

She confirmed that the apparent mutilation of his mummy is due to the tight bandages and the use of “resin” during the embalming process.

“When I studied Tutankhamun, I concluded that there was no evidence that he was disabled or suffered from congenital deformities of the foot known as clubfoot,” Aziz said at the Cheltenham Science Festival.

“His legs were normal. If he had a deformity, he would have difficulty walking, but the long bones show no evidence of that,” she added.

Aziz concluded, “We may never know exactly how Tutankhamun died unless they find something with the internal organs. I don’t think we can discover anything else until then.”