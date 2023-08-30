It is said that it will cost $64.99 dollars, which will surely be around $1,200 – $1,300 MXN with which the new colors always go on sale.

Astral Purple is currently one of the colors available to players on the service xbox design labwhich allows users to customize their own controls.

Microsoft it has already released at least seven new controller designs. of Xbox in 2023.

In February, it revealed and launched the blue-purple control Stellar Shiftfollowed by control Velocity Green in March.

Also in March, the red and blue editions of the controller were released. xbox elite series 2.

In May, a control was launched Sunkissed Vibes with a peach and pastel blue theme, then in June the limited edition control was released Starfield.

And last month control was released Stormcloud Steam for Xbox Series X/S. The head of XboxPhil Spencer, said last week that Microsoft is committed to releasing the same games for the consoles xbox series x and Yes, and that he doesn’t see a future where the entry-level system has to miss out on a few titles due to technical limitations.

He also mentioned that the price of current-gen consoles won’t drop over time in the same way that they have in past generations, and that he believes a mid-gen upgrade would create “a huge amount of complexity for creators and players.” Players”.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Alright Phil, now we only need games to use those controls, or maybe three more colors for the remainder of this quarter wouldn’t be bad.