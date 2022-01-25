Just when we thought conspiracies about abandoned had come to an end, the community seems to have found a “hidden” voicemail on the website of Blue Box Game Studios, which reveals that this study is actually a simulation project powered by artificial intelligence. The most interesting thing about the case is that said message is spoken in Japanese.

This audio lasts almost two minutes and as we told you before, you can listen to it on the official site Blue Box Game Studios. However, there is no indicator to tell us when it was that blue box uploaded the file in question. This audio explains that abandoned is a demo for a horror game created by “an artificial intelligence simulation group”. In fact, “Project Blue Box” was supposedly an experiment with video games generated by the AI. Unfortunately, the “project”, entitled “ZeroCell“He had problems during his first phase.

Although the audio is in Japanese, it looks like it was translated from English by a computer so don’t get too excited about it. Hideo Kojima be behind the project (again). Yes Kojima actually he would like to hide a message for the fans, he would have made sure to read it and check that it did not have any type of error, which obviously does not happen here.

Publisher’s note: If I had to bet, I’d say this is another attempt by Blue Box to follow through on these theories about Abandoned and Kojima. I think at this point it is easy to assume that the Japanese is not involved with the project, and once this game finally reaches our hands, there will be many disappointed people.

