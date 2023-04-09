Hundreds of Palestinians have barricaded themselves again this Saturday in the Al Aqsa Mosque, in the compound of the Jerusalem Mosques Esplanade. It is the third night this week, amid an escalation during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan that has escalated tension between Israel and Jordan, and led the Jewish state’s Air Force to bomb Syria early Sunday after the shot from there six rockets.

Around midnight, as the Israeli police arrived at the mosque, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry – the country in charge of the Esplanade administration – issued a statement warning of “catastrophic consequences” if the Israeli police break into the mosque. Al Aqsa to evict the Palestinians, as he did on the two previous occasions that led to the escalation. “The violation of the sanctity of the Al Aqsa Mosque by the police forces and attacking the worshipers again in an attempt to empty it of worshipers will only lead the situation to more tension and violence for which the whole world would pay the price,” Jordanian diplomacy has pointed out.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has responded immediately to ask Amman to “immediately withdraw from the Al Aqsa Mosque”, through the guards of the Jerusalem Waqf (the religious foundation under the tutelage of the Jordanian monarchy that administers the place). , “those extremists”, whom he accuses of “planning to generate riots” this Sunday during the prayers in the Esplanade of the Mosques and the priestly blessing for the Jewish Passover at the Wailing Wall. “Those who desecrate the sanctity of the Al Aqsa Mosque and entrench themselves in it are a dangerous mob, radicalized and incited by Hamas and other terrorist organizations,” he added.

A Hamas spokesman, Mohamed Hamadé, has warned the Israeli government that “Al Aqsa is a red line and attacking it is triggering the detonators.” “The resistance is ready to respond to the crimes of the occupation in proportion to the scope of the crime,” he stressed.

projectiles

To this is added the launch from Syria (which is unusual) of six rockets against the Golan Heights, a Syrian territory occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War. The Army reported a salvo late Saturday of three: one failed to cross the border, another fell by mistake in Jordan and a third hit the Golan Heights, causing no damage. In the early hours of Sunday, around 03:00 local time (02:00 in mainland Spain), three other projectiles from the neighboring country activated the alarm sirens in two towns in the Golan. Of the two rockets that crossed the border, one landed in open space and the other was intercepted by an anti-missile system. The Al Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, have claimed responsibility for the action, according to Lebanese television Al Mayadeen. Very shortly after, the Israeli Army announced that it had bombarded the shuttles from which they were fired with drones, as well as the area with artillery. The previous Israeli bombardments this week in Lebanon and Gaza, after dozens of rockets were launched from there against their territory, were located and did not cause deaths, in an apparent sign of interest in de-escalating the conflict.

An Israeli soldier during the search for one of the fallen rockets in the Golan Heights, this Sunday. JALAA MAREY (AFP)

This Saturday, the Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, announced the deployment of soldiers in the streets in support of the police and the extension until Wednesday of the restrictions on access to Palestinians from the West Bank and the ban on leaving Gaza for the thousands of workers in Israel. On the same day, in the West Bank, a young man was killed by Israeli fire when he was demonstrating with other Palestinians at the entrance to his village, Azzun. The army claims that he opened fire because “several suspects threw an explosive device at the soldiers.”

The High Representative for Foreign Policy of the EU, Josep Borrell, has expressed his “deep concern” about the escalation, which comes at the beginning of the most violent year in two decades and which on Friday claimed three lives (including that of a Italian tourist) in two Palestinian attacks, one in the north of the occupied West Bank and another in Tel Aviv.

