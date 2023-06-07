clear accounts

The rector of the UAS, Jesús Madueña Molina, you have another matter to worry about. Yesterday, Deputy Ismael Guerrero asked that the State Anti-Corruption System warn him so that he complies with the regulations on the subject of accountability and it leads to the creation of an Internal Control Body in the centenary institution.

The conditions

Former Governor Mario López Valdez became fashionable after the election of Paola Gárate and Bernardino Antelo as leaders of the PRI, who weave an alliance with those of the PAN and PRD, but that of the PAS, Héctor Melesio Cuen, and of MC, Sergio Torres, are willing to join him. Torres yesterday called Malova to join. In other words, Malova is getting things.

little activity

The social networks of PRI Mazatlán and PAN Mazatlán it seems that noor do they have an administrator That what the leaders of both party groups are doing is increasing, or is it that they are not doing anything? A big difference is what the networks of Movimiento Ciudadano de Mazatlán reflect, where information is uploaded every day.

optimistic

The Secretary of Citizen Security in Guasave boasted that they have 70 applicants to become police officers and thus attack the deficit of elements that they have, although the great unknown is how many of these will manage to pass the control and confidence exam. Juan de Dios López recognizes that this has been the Achilles heel, so that is why There are only 400 police officers, when there should be 900.

re-election

The mayors of Angostura, Mocorito and Salvador Alvarado they assure that It’s not time to talk about re-election, but they are not ruled out either. Armando Camacho says that he is working, but the promotion of the image does not stop, in Mocorito he already makes sure that they gave him the endorsement, while the mayor of Angostura is said that he will not seek re-election, but will favor his political group.