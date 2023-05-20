The new Motorola phone will come in three colors: black, red and blue.

The Razer 40 Ultra will be equipped with 8 GB of random access memory and 256 GB of storage, and there may be another version with 12 GB of memory and 512 GB, according to the “Fon Arena” website, which specializes in technical news.

The phone will support an eight-core 3.2 GHz processor, and will integrate a 32-megapixel camera and another 12-megapixel “selfie” camera.

As for the two screens, they will be 6.7 and 3.5 inches, with a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels, of the “Bolid” type, with a frequency of 144 Hz.

As for the battery, it has a capacity of 3800 mAh, and it can be charged wirelessly.

According to the leaks, Motorola will offer its phone at a price of one thousand US dollars.