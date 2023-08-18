if the Steam Deck wave ROG Ally have caught your attention, but you said “I would like something more like the nintendoswitch“, first I would tell you not to say the word “similar to switches“. Then I would talk to you about a possible new competitor of the Steam Deck of Lenovo called Legion Go. Portable just like the Deck and the allyit seems that it will also have removable controls in the style switches (damn) and a built-in stand.

The Steam Deck from Valve impressed us all with its form factor of mini PC connected to one of the game stores for pc bigger: Steam. However, by choosing to run an operating system linux called SteamOSthe Deck has been somewhat limited in the games it can run, relying on an impressive but limited compatibility layer to translate games from windows.

Although more than enough games run on the hardware of Valvemany gamers have wished for a device windows fully functional that has access to titles that the Deck can’t execute (or at least not easily), like destiny 2 either Diablo IV. Asus has made an impressive and largely successful attempt to do so with its ROG Allybut it seems that it will not be the only manufacturer of pc in offering a portable solution for gamers of pc.

As reported by windows central last month, details about the “Legion Go” indicated that the device Lenovo would use the processor Phoenix of AMD to send pixels to an 8-inch screen while running Windows 11which is one inch larger than the switchesthe Deck and the ally.

Other details like the price and a possible release date are not yet known at this time. But shortly after the first report of windows central about the possible device, some images leaked and apparently the device will feature two removable controllers similar to joy-con with a stand to hold the screen. It’s quite an aesthetic device, right? It would not be the first time that we see hardware of pc which points to a form factor similar to that of the switches. In 2020, Alienware showed the “UFO concept“, a portable gaming device with removable controllers similar to joy-con.

Via: GSM Arena

Editor’s note: Oh no, this is getting too complicated already… or maybe out of all this competition there will come a machine that can do it all. If your purchases are in Steam Definitely, perhaps the easiest thing is to buy the Steam Deck. But if yours is GamePass… how about Uncle Xbox comes up with one of these devices? That would attract the attention of many more people.