The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that China’s strategy of “zero Covid cases” is not sustainable, stressing the importance of moving to an alternative approach.

“When we talk about the zero-Covid strategy, we don’t think it is sustainable, given the behavior of the virus now and what we expect in the future. Moving to a different strategy is very important,” he said at a press conference in Geneva.

In turn, Director of Emergency Situations Michael Ryan indicated that “we have to have this ability to adapt to the circumstances with what we see in the data… This strategy allowed China for some time to record a small number of deaths compared to its population,” explaining that “something China wants.” Taking good care of”.

He added, “In view of the high number of deaths since February and March, it is logical for the government to act… But all these measures, as we have repeated from the beginning, must be taken within the framework of respect for individuals and human rights.”

Last weekend, China confirmed that it would continue its “zero Covid key trump card” strategy to combat the coronavirus despite growing frustration in Shanghai, where residents are now protesting by knocking on windows.