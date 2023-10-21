General Viktor Afzalov became commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces instead of Sergei Surovikin

Colonel General Viktor Afzalov was appointed commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) instead of Army General Sergei Surovikin, reports RIA Novosti, citing a source familiar with the situation.

The source clarified that before his appointment, Afzalov was acting in this position.

Previously, Afzalov served as chief of staff – first deputy commander of the Air Force and Air Defense Army.

Viktor Afzalov was born on June 9, 1968. In 1989 he graduated from the Pushkin Higher Military School of Air Defense Radioelectronics. He also studied at the Military Air Defense University and the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Earlier it was reported that the former commander of the Joint Group of Forces in the Special Operation Zone (SVO) Sergei Surovikin was spotted with his family in one of the churches near Moscow.