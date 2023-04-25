Preparatory work for the construction of a new clinic on Ryabikov Boulevard has been completed in Irkutsk. This was reported by the press service of the regional government with reference to the Ministry of Construction.

“At the construction site of the 10th children’s clinic, all preparatory work has been carried out, including the removal of engineering networks for water supply and sewerage, the development of a foundation pit, and work is underway to equip a pile field for the foundation. In addition, work has been carried out to strengthen the slopes along the perimeter of the pit,” the report says.

As the IA specifies IrkutskMediathe polyclinic will become a division of the Irkutsk Clinical Hospital No. 10. Now medical care for children is carried out in adapted rooms on the ground floor of a residential building in the Sinyushina Gora microdistrict.

According to the Ministry of Health, the clinic will consist of two blocks. One of them will house the emergency department, laboratories, pediatric, dental and other departments. The second will house the transport part and auxiliary premises. The project also provides for the construction of two swimming pools at once for the rehabilitation and health improvement of children.

It is planned to complete the construction and commission the facility in 2025.