Umm Al Quwain Municipality has launched a system to classify consulting offices and contracting companies in the emirate, which includes awarding certificates of excellence, and includes black points for building violations.

She explained that the excellence system includes honoring distinguished offices and companies by obtaining a certificate approved by the municipality, which supports its activity and marketing of its offices and companies to investors.

As for the black points, they will be calculated for the violating companies, and the projects will be suspended from companies that obtain the maximum number of black points that reach 30 points.

The Director General of the Municipality, Engineer Ahmed Ibrahim Obaid Al Ali, said that the launch of the classification system for consulting offices and contracting companies comes within the framework of regulating the construction movement in the emirate, achieving customer satisfaction and promoting positive competition between engineering consulting offices and contracting companies.

He explained that the system clarifies the relationship between investors and customers intending to build, and achieves the highest standards of quality and safety for buildings through the application of a field audit system to monitor good performance. Which seeks to develop and lead in the implementation of modern architectural projects that keep pace with the urban development in the country, within a regulatory framework to achieve the highest standards of quality and safety for buildings and achieve customer satisfaction.

He called on engineering consulting firms and contracting offices in the emirate to actively participate in applying the office classification system and compete to obtain the certificate of excellence approved by the municipality.