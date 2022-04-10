Liverpool-Manchester United. Manchester United-Arsenal. And now, Manchester City-Liverpool. Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp have marked an era in English football, as Sir Alex Ferguson or Arsène Wenger did in their day. They are the two most admired coaches in England today. Both were measured in Der Klassiker, the German classic. Guardiola’s Barcelona faced José Mourinho’s Real Madrid to take the rivalry between the two clubs to another level, the classic. Today, in England, a new Clásico will be played (follow the match live on AS.com). A new confrontation between the two teams that aspire to everything. One is the other’s main obstacle on each front, and vice versa. They are the only contenders to win the Premier League, they will meet next week in the FA Cup semi-final, and they could also do the same in a hypothetical Champions League final.

A point separates the two teams before jumping onto the Etihad lawn this afternoon. There will still be seven days left after today’s, but no matter how small the rent is at the end of the day, the reliability of both teams suggests that neither will offer any truce between now and the end of the course. Hence the importance of a duel that could extend Manchester City’s advantage at the top of the table or, on the contrary, offer Liverpool the lead in the race for the Premier League title starting tonight. An early final.

And what an ending. Jürgen Klopp visits East Manchester without casualties. He has all of his strength, even with Trent Alexander-Arnold, recovered from his injury. Rúben Dias is the only footballer that Pep Guardiola will not be able to count on. He didn’t do it against Atleti this week nor will he do it next. Alisson, Van Dijk, Mané, Salah, Firmino on the one hand. Ederson, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Foden on the other. The billboard shows an afternoon with some of the best actors in the world on stage.

Chip and possible eleven starters

Man City: Edison; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Foden, and Sterling.

Liverpool: Allison; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Mané, Diogo Jota and Salah.

Referee: A.Taylor.

Stadium: Etihad Stadium.

Time: 17:30 (DAZN).