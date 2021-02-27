As Europe’s need to acquire vaccines urgently, Russia assured that it has already submitted the request for approval to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its antidote Sputnik V. But the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, said that is not true.

The European civil servant criticized the Russian authorities for praising your vaccine but backing off the inoculation plan.

Definitely, distrust reigns between Moscow and Brussels, which is not surprising given the degree of political conflict over other issues, such as the imprisonment of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny.

As for Sputnik V, however, what complicates the weather might just be misleading. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the Russian sovereign wealth fund that funded its discovery by the Gamaleya research center, named after the father of Russian virology and student of Louis Pasteur, markets the vaccine abroad for Russia.

The RDIF, towards the end of December, asked the EMA for a “scientific review”, the first formal step to access the actual registration procedure.

Everything was going smoothly until February, when things got complicated.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von Der Leyen, denied that Russia has asked Europe for approval of the Sputnik V vaccine. Photo: DPA

Versions and denials

Indeed, on February 9, the RDIF announced that the review had ended (on January 19) and, at the same time, the Russian media published the news that the approval process was beginning in Europe. But right there the harmony was broken.

Because the EMA, on February 10, published a note on its website underlining that the agency “has not yet received the request for continuous review – essentially the emergency procedure – or a marketing authorization for the Covid-19 vaccine. developed by the Gamaleya Center “.

For its part, the RDIF, through the Twitter account dedicated to Sputnik V, that same day said the opposite and published a screenshot that accredited the request, dated January 29.

That happened just when The Lancet published the study according to which on provisional data from phase 3 clinical trials, Sputnik V was “91.6%” effective and “safe.”

Facts about the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against covid-19. / AFP

For Moscow it was a rematch after so much western skepticism about its vaccine, partly justified by the rush with which the Kremlin wanted to cross the finish line, last August, in the race to have the Covid-19 vaccine ready.

From that moment, the Sputnik V marketing campaign took off and the countries where it is registered multiplied (to date 37 nations), including Argentina.

In this context, tempers in Europe rose.

On February 19, the RDIF, also on Twitter, wrote that the request had been made to the EMA for continuous review and published a document from the same control entity to confirm this information.

However, the document clearly states that Sputnik V was assigned the “curators” as part of the request for independent opinion provided by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

According to the EMA rules, in fact, only after receiving such approval, as well as from the “EMA Task Force Against Covid-19”, will the Russian authorities be able to technically register the request for continuous review.

So the process is underway (as the Russians claim), but the fateful question itself, which entitles them to be added to the list of vaccines pending approval in the EU, has not yet arrived (as Brussels specifies) .

Whether these heated narratives, on one side or the other, follow a precise plot remains to be seen.

Source: ANSA

