The General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments has circulated to all imams of mosques at the state level to put into effect the decision of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management and its recommendations to reduce the safe distance between worshipers to a distance of one meter, and work to prepare mosques and identify safe signs for worshipers, until another decision is issued by the committee. Regarding maintaining or canceling the safe distance between worshipers after observing the epidemiological situation for a month.

The authority called on imams to take all necessary precautions that provide the highest levels of protection in the face of (Covid-19), while continuing to remind worshipers to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing to ensure



