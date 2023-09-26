The decision issued by Judge Arthur Engoron represents a setback for the former president on the eve of the start of the trial sessions in this civil case next Monday.

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against Trump and his two sons on charges of providing “grossly inflated” numbers to banks and insurance companies, demanding that the defendants pay compensation of approximately $250 million.

James said that Trump inflated the value of his wealth by $2.23 billion in the financial reports he submitted to banks and insurance companies.

She explained that Trump overestimated the value of his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, his apartment in Trump Tower in Manhattan, and various other real estate and property belonging to him.