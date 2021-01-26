Ajman Medical District opened a new center to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine, at Fatima College of Health Sciences, Al Raqayeb District, Ajman.

The director of government relations at the college, Dr. Hamed Al-Niyadi, said that the college stands in the first line of defense against “Corona”, and protecting community members from this pandemic, through various means and levels, indicating that the college has provided all the requirements for the success of the campaign to administer the Corona vaccine, Where two halls were allocated: one for men, and the other for women, in which the vaccine is given to those who wish to take it, and offices have been allocated for doctors and nurses to use them according to need. Female students also contribute as volunteers to support the medical and nursing team in performing their work, and a tent has been set up in the college yard dedicated to To make the nose swab for the target audience of the campaign.





