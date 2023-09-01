The candidate for the New Social Contract, Pieter Omtzigt, in The Hague, in February 2022. BART MAAT (AFP)

A newly created party can change the current Dutch political scene. It is called the New Social Contract, and its founder, Pieter Omtzigt (49 years old) who left Christian democracy in 2021, is already the leader with the greatest pull in the Netherlands. The group outlines a program focused on the reform of the Dutch State, and since July polls have proliferated that give it between 25 and 46 seats in a Parliament of 150 in the elections scheduled for November 22.

These forecasts are a reflection of the hope placed in a deputy who has become a sort of national conscience for his denunciation of the unfounded accusations of fraud made against more than 30,000 families —most of them of migrant origin— receiving subsidies. The scandal caused the resignation of the government en bloc two years ago, and voter confidence in its leaders has not yet recovered. With his proposal for another way of governing, Omtzigt can scratch votes left and right.

In the plans of the new candidate is not to be prime minister, but leader of his party in Congress. “Because my forte is parliamentary work,” he says, in a telephone conversation. “After the family aid scandal, and the fact that the government prioritized the benefits of the Groningen gas field over the safety of the population, it has become clear that the foundations of the Dutch state are not in order,” he adds.

Omtzigt’s irruption coincides with an incessant trickle of political resignations in all parties. More than a generational change, one can speak of a change in the cycle that began when Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced in July that he was retiring. Since then, the leader of the Christian Democracy, Wopke Hoekstra, now a candidate for European commissioner, has left. Sigrid Kaag, the visible head of the left liberals, and the Ministers of Pensions and Housing have also left. Altogether, thirty deputies have resigned from their seats. Even Kees van der Staaij, head of the Calvinist party, is leaving. Little known outside of his country, he is a staunch supporter of religious orthodoxy.

A scandal uncovered by a Spanish lawyer

“Rutte’s march is a sign that this exodus of politicians had been somewhat postponed due to the pandemic. Maybe they all stayed too long. Especially, after the breach of confidence derived from the scandal of the subsidies”, assures the commentator of the newspaper NRC, Guus Valk. Uncovered by the Spanish lawyer Eva González Pérez, she asked Omtzigt for help. He no longer released the issue in Congress to the bewilderment of the Christian Democracy, his original party, which was part of the coalition in power. In 2022, the Government admitted the institutional racism exercised by the Tax Agency in charge of supervising the aid.

Omtzigt’s New Social Contract is also the title of one of his books, and that is where the 10 points of his electoral program come from, which includes the creation of a Constitutional Court. “There is no court like this in the Dutch system, and the citizen has no place to complain when enforcement doesn’t work,” he explains. He also seeks to tackle the food poverty of thousands of Dutch families, as well as the housing shortage. “Some 390,000 are missing and you have to wait up to 10 years to access one of a social nature,” he says.

Omtzigt left the Christian Democratic Party in 2021 after having twice aspired to lead it. Later there was an attempt to separate him from Congress from the Government itself. Later, he took an exhaustion leave. None of this diminished his popularity. Guus Valk recalls that the coronavirus crisis made the political environment in the Netherlands rare. “Now there is intimidation on social networks and previously unknown tensions that do not encourage us to continue on the political front line,” he clarifies. At Kaag’s farewell, the death threats he received weighed. Rutte saw his security reinforced because he could be at the target of organized crime.

Specializing in econometrics, Omtzigt studied at the British University of Exeter and in Rome, and obtained his PhD in Florence. He has been a Christian Democrat deputy for 18 years and has been operating for two years as an independent in Congress. He is specialized in taxes and pensions and was a rapporteur to report on Brexit. He sits on various parliamentary committees and doesn’t like being controlled. Nor do they call him a eurosceptic. “He says that he supports the core ideas of the European Union, such as the rule of law and mutual aid, but declares that they have not worked in the last decades,” recalls Valk. The politician maintains that the EU does not live up to the principles he defends when Hungary or Poland are not held responsible for their respective violations of human rights. In turn, he “criticizes the EU countries that violate budgetary policies, something very Dutch,” according to the expert.

For Wouter van Loon, also an analyst at NRC, Omtzigt “is as strict as other Dutch leaders in terms of budget stability, but he not only criticizes the countries of the south of the EU: he does the same with the Netherlands.” “He is not in favor of the expansion of the EU and wants more severe agreements and that they are fulfilled”, he points out. According to the study that Van Loon has carried out on the trend of the votes cast by this deputy since 2020-2021 in Congress, his supporters “are more diverse than those of his colleagues and it is difficult to categorize.” “He can lean to the right economically, or to the left socially, and he has focused on the need to apply the law, something not always obvious.” Sociologist Paul Schnabel describes Omtzigt as a “modern conservative and has shown that he does not abandon the causes he defends.” “Another thing is his personality, not very inclined to teamwork. He will have to improve there, ”he points out.

Omtzigt himself wants to be prudent. He has until October 9 to present his list, but if the polls are correct he will have a very important role in Parliament. “I am inclined to present candidacies throughout the country, but there is time to think about it,” he says. At the moment, he has among his rivals three equally striking politicians: Caroline van der Plas, the leader of agrarian populism; Frans Timmermans, Social Democracy and Green Links candidate, until recently Vice-President of the European Commission; and outgoing Justice Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, the daughter of refugees who promises a tough hand on immigration and a member of the right-wing liberals, Rutte’s party. The upcoming Dutch coalition promises surprises.

