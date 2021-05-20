In Russia, for the first time, a new causative agent of the disease was identified, for all symptoms similar to whooping cough, Rospotrebnadzor experts told Izvestia. The bacterium is called Bordetella holmesii, and causes the same symptoms as the long-known cause of whooping cough Bordetella pertussis, but in a milder form.

These pathogens are related, but bacteria do not descend from one another, but have a common ancestor.

Specialists of the Moscow Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology named after V.I. G.N. Gabrichevsky developed a PCR test capable of simultaneously detecting DNA not only of the known causative agent of whooping cough, but also of a new pathogen.

“With the help of the test system, children and adults with suspected pertussis were examined. Examination and clinical observation of 290 patients was carried out. It turned out that in 2.3% the disease was caused precisely by B. holmesii. B. pertussis was found in about half of all cases. Coinfection with B. pertussis and B. holmesii was reported in 0.8% of patients. Symptoms in the rest of the patients were caused by other pathogens, ”said the deputy director for clinical work of the FBSI MNIIEM named after G.N. Gabrichevsky Rospotrebnadzor Tatyana Ruzhentsova.

In a number of countries of the world, over the past ten years, a new species of Bordetella holmesii has attracted close attention of scientists, but in Russia the bacterium has not been detected before. This is the first study that proves that in some cases of a disease very similar to whooping cough, another pathogen is to blame on the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to foreign experts, the new disease is generally milder than whooping cough, its duration is about 80 days. Most of the examined patients with a new infection had a cough, but only in about 60% of cases it was paroxysmal, and in 40% it was common.

Sticks in wheels: a new causative agent of whooping cough has appeared in Russia