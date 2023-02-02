The tension skyrockets in California after the last known case of alleged police abuse. The family of Anthony Lowe Jr., a 36-year-old black man with both legs amputated, has called for justice for what they consider a new racist murder. Demands that the police in the city of Huntington Park, in southern Los Angeles County (California), make public the images from the cameras of the agents who responded to an emergency call that culminated in the death of Lowe, who was moving in a wheelchair. In his defense, the authorities allege that the suspect was brandishing a knife, but the relatives do not relent and describe the episode as a homicide that feeds the epidemic of police brutality that the United States is suffering.

The event took place last Thursday. At first it went almost unnoticed. Media attention was then focused on the death of another African-American man, Tire Nichols, 29, at the hands of five Memphis (Tennessee) police officers, who beat him to death on January 7. The publication of the videos of this episode, taken by four different cameras, shows the teaching of the five agents, African-Americans like the victim, and has revived the unresolved debate in the US about police brutality. In this context, Lowe’s family is now asking the Huntington Park Police Department to make public the body camera videos of the officers involved to clarify the facts.

The police affirm that last Thursday, around 3:30 p.m., they responded to an emergency call for a stabbing on Slauson Avenue, in Huntington Park, 10 kilometers southeast of downtown Los Angeles. When officers arrived, they questioned a witness, who stated that the suspect was “a black adult in a wheelchair.” Lowe was located by the police a few meters later, on the same avenue. “When the officers attempted to detain the suspect, the subject pulled out a 12-inch meat cleaver and threatened to throw it where the officers were,” an official communication from the office of the police officer said. sheriff Los Angeles County, which has cooperated with the investigation.

Lowe, who, according to the official version, refused to arrest, received a pair of electric shocks with a Taser pistol. A maneuver to reduce him that was not effective. “The subject tried to throw the knife at the officers again, but at that moment one of the officers fired,” the authorities continued. The bullet struck Lowe’s upper torso. The butcher knife was recovered at the same scene of the shooting.

IN ENGLISH

But a video released on social networks and recorded from a car by a man passing through the area shows Lowe running on the stumps, in what appears to be a desperate escape from a couple of police officers who point a gun at him. The suspect runs with something shiny, which could be a knife, in his left hand. The 23-second fragment was uploaded to Twitter on Saturday, January 28 and does not capture the shots from the agents’ weapons.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

“He’s down in his wheelchair, he has both legs amputated up to the knee and he’s running from officers,” Cliff Smith, an activist who is part of an organization calling for increased controls and regulation of police, said Monday. Smith joined Lowe’s family at a press conference outside the Huntington Park Police Department to demand justice and say they are facing yet another example of police brutality. In California, officers can only use their firearm when it is necessary to defend human life.

“Protect us. Don’t kill us”

“You knew that his life was not in danger. He is running on his limbs. How can you be so cold-blooded?” one of the victim’s cousins ​​asked the police. Another family member claimed: “If you are here to protect and serve, do that, protect us. Don’t kill us.” Lowe’s mother, Dorothy, announced to the media that she just wants to know the truth. “Nothing but truth and justice. My son has been murdered,” the woman said.

Both the family and police regulation activists have called for the officers involved in Lowe’s death to be prosecuted for murder. The authorities have remained silent in the face of this demand, but a police spokesman has assured that the agents will continue to be separated from the service while they are subjected to psychological examinations. When they return to their posts, at least for a while, they will not patrol the streets and will mainly do administrative work.

Thursday’s was not the first time that Anthony Lowe Jr. had a violent encounter with police officers. His older sister explained to the media on Monday that this was the reason the man lost both limbs. These were amputated after an incident with a Texas State patrol. The family also has some doubts about that episode, but did not delve into more details about that event, which occurred last year.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.