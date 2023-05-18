Juan Santos Cruz is the second Bolivian minister to go from being part of the Cabinet to jail. Accused of receiving 2.7 million dollars in bribes from the contractors of the Ministry of the Environment and Water, of which he was the head, Santos Cruz was arrested this Tuesday. Since then, President Luis Arce has been receiving strong criticism for having expected him to resign, after being cornered by the police investigation, instead of removing him from office when the first complaints against him became known. One of the critics is former President Evo Morales, who is taking the opportunity to advance his competition with Arce for the heart of the Bolivian left. Growing corruption has become the main topic of debate in Bolivia.

Before being a minister in the Arce administration, Juan Santos was an important peasant leader from Pando, the northern region of Bolivia. According to the complaint from his assistant – who was the one who collected the bribes in his name until they had a dispute and then she decided to speak to the press – Santos asked for “commissions” of up to 30% of the cost of each project as the person responsible for irrigation of the country. The complainant affirms that he gave him the equivalent of 2.7 million dollars, with which, he alleges, he bought two farms, a refrigerator (Pando is a cattle-raising region) and 27 houses in different parts of the country, always in the name of relatives. his. Although Santos has pleaded not guilty, he will be jailed pending investigation.

Almost exactly one year ago, the then head of Rural Development and Land, Edwin Characayo, was arrested while he was still serving as minister, after being filmed and photographed by the police receiving more than $20,000 on a central street in La Paz. It was a bribe to issue an agrarian title in favor of a private company. Months later, Characayo was sentenced to eight years in prison.

These two former ministers, as well as other officials who have had or have accusations, for example the president of the Roads Agency, come from the social and union organizations that constitute the backbone of the party in Governor, the Movement for Socialism (MAS). . The president of this party, Evo Morales, has suggested that Arce allows acts of corruption to ensure the support of these organizations in their internal dispute for control of the MAS. “The Santos thing is nothing, I want to tell you, you will find out in a timely manner, if you don’t say that Evo is accusing, he is inflating… What happened yesterday, the day before yesterday, is still little compared to other negotiations,” Morales spoke from his bulwark in the coca-growing region of the Chapare. He also launched a frontal condemnation of the Government: “Brothers and sisters, we have campaigned so much, with deaths, with little fruits, so that Lucho wins, and they come to rob, rob, rob us.” Shortly after, the MAS leadership declared that this party “no longer supports” Arce, something that, in fact, had been evident for months. For his part, in the possession of Santos’ replacement, the Bolivian president pointed out that “there is no tolerance for corruption, there is no tolerance for influence peddling of any nature in our government.”

At the same time, Bolivia is learning the extent of the mismanagement and fraud carried out by the Fassil bank, which in recent weeks has been intervened and liquidated by the State. Its assets and liabilities were transferred to the control of nine other banks. Although the matter is handled with reserve, it has been known that the gap left by misplaced credits and diverted deposits reaches 600 million dollars. The authorities are investigating whether the group that owns this bank, whose shareholders are from Santa Cruz, received bribes disguised as “real estate investments” to authorize huge loans in favor of important businessmen in this region. The main executives of Fassil are imprisoned while their process is being investigated.

According to surveys that were carried out before these events, in the perception of the people, corruption is one of the three main problems in the country. This result is not far from political polarization: according to one of these polls, the people who supported the MAS believed that the most corrupt government had been that of Jeanine Añez; On the other hand, the opponents attributed this “medal” to the efforts of Evo Morales (and not to the Arce government). At the same time, most agreed that the president should fire officials accused of mismanagement.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.