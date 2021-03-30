Many people began to meet this Monday night in northern Honduras, in order to create a caravan to leave together for the United States. For its part, the Government of Guatemala announced a state of prevention in five of the 22 departments of the country to contain the possible arrival of the caravan.

At least a hundred Hondurans, including many minors, women and men, arrived Monday night at the Gran Central Metropolitana, the main bus terminal in the city of San Pedro Sula, in northern Honduras. This is the meeting point for all those who want to leave the country, with the aim of reaching the United States.

The call for the new caravan, a modality that began in October 2018 in that city, was disseminated through social networks. For now, it is not known with certainty who or who the organizers are.

Before the announcement of the new caravan, which leaves this Tuesday from Honduran territory, the president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, signed a decree that orders the state of prevention against the “risk of displacement of groups of people with characteristics of migrants.”

Few opportunities amid an acute health crisis

To get to the United States, those who dare to be part of the risky and long journey from Honduras, normally cross through Corinto or Agua Caliente, both border points with Guatemala.

However, in this new caravan that is being organized, the path to take is still uncertain. “We still do not know if we will go to Corinto or Agua Caliente,” one of the Hondurans who is traveling with his wife and brother told local media.

The man affirmed that he is leaving the country because “there is no health, education or opportunities to survive. The economic situation is difficult, I have been looking for work for more than six months and I can’t find anything, the basic food basket is expensive, ”he said.

In addition, the health crisis caused by Covid-19 has left in Honduras about 188,000 infections and 4,585 deaths. The government is promoting a poor vaccination campaign with just 53,000 vaccines received in March, 48,000 from the WHO Covax program and some 5,000 donated by Israel.

Given the possible arrival of Salvadoran, Honduran and Nicaraguan migrants who would fail to comply with the legal requirements demanded by @MigrationGuate and the sanitary measures requested by @MinSaludGuate, the Government of Guatemala declares five departments a state of prevention. pic.twitter.com/MUXtoU3cUG – Government of Guatemala (@GuatemalaGob) March 29, 2021



Guatemala blocks the passage of the caravan

On Monday night, the Government of Guatemala published on its official Twitter account the document of government decree 3-2021 that declares the “state of prevention in the departments of Izabal, Zacapa, Chiquimula, El Progreso and Petén” during the next 15 days.

The measure prohibits outdoor meetings, public demonstrations, the authorities may forcibly dissolve any type of meeting, among other prohibitions.

The Guatemalan government announced the state of prevention in five of the 22 departments of the country to contain the possible arrival of the caravan of Honduran migrants.

According to the decree, those people will cross the country’s borders without complying with “the legal requirements that are demanded by the immigration authorities, nor with the sanitary measures” related to Covid-19. And he adds that the arrival of the caravan “would generate a citizen security crisis when entering the country or circulating within it, aggravating the related epidemiological health emergency.”

The Guatemalan government also said that the migrant caravan and the pandemic could endanger “the population and authorities of Guatemala, including the migrants themselves, who must also be protected.”

With Reuters and EFE