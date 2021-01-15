Honduran migrants this Friday at the Agua Caliente border post, between Honduras and Guatemala. ORLANDO SIERRA / AFP

A new caravan of Honduran migrants, made up of between 3,000 and 5,000 people, left this Friday morning from the city of San Pedro Sula, located in the southwest of the Central American country, hoping to cross Guatemala and Mexico on their way to the United States. United, encouraged by the arrival of Joe Biden and a possible change in immigration policies on the part of the Democrat. The caravan had advanced at noon to the northern town of Copán, where the organizers will decide the route to take to cross into Guatemala, with two options in mind: the border posts of Aguascalientes and El Florido. Meanwhile, the Guatemalan government has stated that it will not allow the entry of migrants and has deployed dozens of soldiers and police officers at the country’s borders to prevent them from entering.

Migrants leave a country devastated by hurricanes Eta and Iota, hit by the coronavirus pandemic and suffocated by violence. This caravan is the second to form since December, when hundreds of Hondurans left for the United States after the hurricanes, which have left tens of thousands of families without a home or livelihood. The United States Embassy in Honduras has affirmed that its “partners”, Mexico and Guatemala, will not allow “groups of migrant caravans to advance north in violation of the sovereignty, current public health orders and immigration laws of the respective nations throughout the region” . He has also warned that “our commitment to the rule of law and public health is not affected by a change of Administration in the United States.”

The Government of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández has deployed the military police and ordered that checkpoints be established on the route of the migrants, to prevent them from advancing north. In addition, a curfew has been established in the country. Meanwhile, Guatemala has ordered its Army and the National Civil Police to create checkpoints on the highway to the Atlantic Ocean, after President Alejandro Giammattei decreed on Thursday the state of prevention in the departments of Izabal, Zacapa, Chiquimula, Jutiapa, Santa Rosa, El Progreso and Petén. “We beg you, Mr. President, to allow us to pass through Guatemala, we are dying of hunger,” asked one of the migrants, quoted by the EFE agency.

The organizers of the caravan allege that they leave Honduras because of poverty, lack of jobs and the violence that is eating away at the country. “They leave because they have nothing. It is a feeling of pain, but they also carry hope, because they believe that this is the only way of salvation to be able to achieve something. Know that here [Honduras] there is nothing and they are willing to do this great walk, ”Honduran journalist Diuna Orellana, who is following the migrant caravan, told EL PAÍS. Orella has seen entire families leave their towns to join the group, including the elderly, children, teenage mothers with their children and young people fed up with the lack of opportunities. Although most wear face masks, they do not have negative tests for covid-19, one of the requirements to enter Guatemala. Testing in Honduras can cost between $ 20 and $ 150. “The Red Cross and Doctors without Borders have said that they will facilitate rapid tests for free, so that they can cross the border,” explained Orellana.

The generalized sentiment, the journalist added, is one of hope for a change in immigration policies with the arrival of Biden to the White House: “There is a lot of expectation, people are hopeful with Biden, they feel that US immigration policies can change. There are people who make this trip for the second or third time. They leave everything waiting to get to the United States. “

Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador have opted for a new immigration strategy, after four years of tough immigration policies by Republican Donald Trump. Both leaders held a conversation in mid-December, which opens a new stage between the two key countries in the management of Central American migration. In that conversation, both politicians highlighted the need to “revitalize cooperation between the United States and Mexico to guarantee safe and orderly migration, contain the coronavirus, boost the economies of North America and secure the common border,” according to the transition team. of the democrat. López Obrador had already greeted Biden’s position on the immigration issue days before, which, he said, “will allow the plan to promote the development and well-being of the communities of southeastern Mexico and the countries of Central America to continue.”

It remains to be seen what new strategies will translate into these conciliatory speeches, which for the moment generate expectations among those Central Americans with no future, either because they have lost everything due to the natural disasters that have hit the region or due to the lack of opportunities that their governments — most of them eaten away by corruption — are incapable of providing them. “My dream is to arrive in the United States, buy my little house because I am bored of living renting and working for other people,” Melvin Fernández, a taxi driver from the Caribbean port of La Ceiba, told the AFP agency. “I want to work and give a decent life with my family,” added the migrant, who was leaving for the United States this Friday with his wife and three children, ages 10, 15 and 22. With them, a multitude of migrants who aspire to a change of life.