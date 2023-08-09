The mute switch will appear to disappear with the iPhone 15 Pro, and here is what will replace it. Shortly after the release iPhone 14it was rumored that Manzana would completely remove its physical buttons for the next generation of iPhones. That plan has since been softened so that only the mute switch is removed, and replaced with a flexible and programmable haptic action button. What does that mean to you and him? iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max? Here’s everything we know about the action button so far.

Most of the iPhones Current phones have four buttons: a side button, two volume buttons, and a Ring/Silent switch. According to reports, Manzana it is intended to replace the latter with a single button, which the user can program to their liking. In addition to providing more flexibility to the owners of the iPhone 15 Proreplacing the switch with a button has advantages for Manzana in terms of reliability. The space present for a physical switch not only makes water ingress more likely, but lint and dust can also accumulate. If the action button is a capacitive haptic button, then there are no moving parts to break.

What could I do?

Thanks to a recent investigation of the beta code of iOS 17we have a pretty good idea of ​​the functionality that users will be able to assign to the action button.

in the recent iOS 17 beta 4Steve Moser of MacRumors found a list of quick access keywords: Accessibility, Shortcuts, Silent Mode, Camera, Flashlight, Focus, Magnifier, Translation, and Voice Memos.

Although this list may not be exhaustive, it does give you a general idea of ​​what Manzana you might be considering in terms of useful shortcuts, including “Silent Mode”, so those who miss the mute switch aren’t left out completely.

“Shortcuts” is especially important, as the app allows users to apply complex chains of actions, which can presumably be triggered with a single press of the action button.

What about the volume buttons?

Early rumors suggested that in addition to removing the mute switch, Manzana it would replace the volume buttons with a haptic button to reduce moving parts and make the phone less susceptible to water ingress.

An apparent official leather case from Manzana for the new device, posted to Twitter/X by leaker Majin Bu, seems to support removing the mute switch. Most of the covers for iphone They typically have a cutout on their sides to accommodate the current mute switch, but this particular case uses a small button, similar to the existing power and volume keys but shorter.

However, the suggestion of a haptic volume button may not turn out to be correct. That plan appears to have been abandoned for unspecified reasons. Initially, it was suggested that it would only be postponed to iPhone 16 Probut now that too is in doubt.

Via: Tom’s Guide

Author’s note: But you’re probably in the minority, and most people are likely to welcome the added functionality. We’ll find out when the iPhone 15 Pro is revealed, probably next month at Apple’s September event.