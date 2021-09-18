Prince Charles made it known to the press, through a friend, that the reputation of his brother Andrés is already insurmountable. It happened days before ‘The Sunday Times’ ripped his. The scale of the reproaches to the future king is not comparable to the accusations to the Duke of York, but they revive other episodes in which his good judgment has been called into question.

Carlos has seven residences. They are mansions or castles, in London, in the southwest of England, in Wales, in Scotland, in Sicily. Of the three in Scottish lands, two – Dumphries House and Mey Castle – have been restored by the Prince of Wales through a non-profit organization. In the English legal system, such an organization is known as a ‘charity’.

Charitable businesses depend on donations. The methods of obtaining money and the trajectory of one of the donors have been revealed in successive weekends by the newspaper of the Australian boss, Rupert Murdoch, who demands in its editorials the heir to the crown that “now begins to behave like a King”.

Carlos spends time in his residences, but the 18th-century house and castle, which was owned by the queen’s mother, are open to the public the rest of the year and generate local employment. An additional attraction is gardening, to which the prince has devoted his entire life. Why is he being criticized then? Was the protest of some ‘Times’ readers.

He is criticized for obtaining a donation of one and a half million euros to Dumphries House from a wealthy Saudi man, Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouza, who was promised the honorary title of Commander of the British Empire by the prince’s intermediaries for his generosity . The prince personally presented the award.

One of the intermediaries, who takes a percentage of the donation, is the owner of Burke’s Peerage, an annual almanac of aristocratic titles and relationships between families. His links are not limited to the blue-blooded dynasties, because he also obtained about 600,000 euros from a Russian billionaire, Dmitry Leus, with a previous conviction for money laundering.

The case of Leus is more murky, because the money he donated for Dumphries House was diverted to other destinations and the newspaper’s investigation concludes that, in the back and forth between charitable societies and after multiple deferred promises to Leus that he would see Carlos , the money has disappeared. The president of the Prince’s Foundation has resigned and the supervisory body in Scotland has opened an investigation.

The CEO, Michael Fawcett, has also resigned. It is the third time that he has ceased as an employee of the prince. The first was for accusations by other servants of being a bully, following his promotion from servant to butler. The second, for selling gifts that the prince received and accepting commissions and gifts from suppliers. But the heir has come to him again and again.

Spokesmen for Carlos assure that the prince did not know that meetings with him or honorary titles were offered in exchange for donations. It expresses a strange naivety, because such mechanisms are common in the general history of the aristocracy. Successive governments, from different parties, have also been accused of giving titles to their donors, among whom are people with a rugged record.

Obstacles and evasions



While the heir does not know or does not respond to the censors of the press, Andrés continues with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and Queen Elizabeth II in the Balmoral castle, owned by the family. His lawyers are trying to prevent him from initiating the civil lawsuit against him, in New York, for three alleged violations of Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old.

A judge at the High Court of England this week agreed to send the prince’s legal representatives the procedural documentation of Giuffre’s lawyers, if the parties do not agree on the surrender earlier. And a New York judge has ruled that he will accept that Giuffre’s lawyers deliver the documents to the lawyer who has represented Andrés there.

The plaintiff’s lawyers have presented the notarial declaration of an agent who delivered the documentation to Andrés’s residence, receipts from the courier company that deposited it in his lawyers’ office, copies of the responses to the receipt of the emails in those who annexed the documents,… But those of the prince in London say that a judicial, diplomatic or consular employee has to deliver it to him.

“This is not a game of hide and seek behind the palace walls,” said attorney Sigrid McCawley, who represents Giuffre. “Prince Andrew should not be allowed to avoid and prevent the delivery of documentation, while at the same time building his defense in this matter,” he added. The prince denies having had sexual relations with the applicant.