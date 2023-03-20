A new bridge across the Moscow River will appear in the capital. It will improve transport links between the Western and Northwestern administrative districts and, in particular, the Filevsky Park, Presnensky and Khoroshevo-Mnevniki districts, which are home to almost 400,000 Muscovites in total. This was reported in the press service of the capital’s complex of urban planning policy and city construction on Monday, March 20.

According to Andrey Bochkarev, Deputy Mayor of the capital for urban planning and construction, the project will provide access to Beregovoi Proezd in the Filevsky Park area, and an interchange with Shelepikhinsky Highway will appear in the Presnensky District, writes RIAMO. Together with the already functioning Shelepikhinsky Bridge, the connectivity of residential areas on both banks of the river will be significantly improved.

“As part of the project, it is planned to install a bridge with a length of 315 m and three flyovers with a total length of 470 m. Additionally, it is planned to reconstruct and build 1.3 km of the road network. The development of design documentation has been completed, the contractor is ready to go to the site. The planned commissioning of the facility is the end of 2025,” the city news agency quoted the official as saying.Moscow“.

It is noted that the construction of bridges is carried out on behalf of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin as part of the program for the development of the transport frame of the capital, reports NSN.

Earlier, on March 10, it was reported that a bicycle bridge would be built in the Yauza Park in Moscow, which would connect the Leonovskaya Grove and the Sviblovsky Ponds.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin approved the project for the construction of the facility. The bridge will run along the river bank under the MSD and MCC bridges. Walking, jogging and cycling paths are provided. The width of the pedestrian and jogging paths will be 4 meters, the bike paths – 3 meters, writes “Moscow 24“.