A new media bomb may be about to explode in the Windsor house. After the controversial biographical documentary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Netflix and In the shadow, Henry of England’s memoirs once again put on the table the tense relationship that Charles III’s youngest son has with his family, and especially with his brother William, heir to the British throne. But this time it was not Enrique’s own words that caused alarm bells to go off at Buckingham Palace. Omid Scobie, British royal correspondent and person close to the dukes, is the culprit. In his new book, Endgamewhich will decorate the shelves of bookstores worldwide on November 28, speaks with certainty of the “irreparable differences” between the Duke of Sussex and his brother. The journalist also offers new information about Enrique’s journey to the deathbed of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022, in addition to defining the real state of the princes’ relationship through sources close to the British royal family. “[En el funeral] Guillermo ignored him, he clearly didn’t want to see his brother,” he admits. during an interview with the magazine People.

The discomfort between both brothers has worsened in recent months and their relationship is now “cold” and marked by indifference, according to the journalist published in his book. “Prince William has prioritized his loyalty to the monarchy, even discreetly cooperating with the British press to tarnish the image of his brother Harry,” says Scobie. The sources involved in Endgame, according to its author, are faithfully close to the Windsors, and admit that among the members of the court they call Enrique a “deserter”, a label that the journalist himself attributes to his brother William. “They were two men used to being aligned in their perspectives. One of them had to move on to protect themselves from the crown as well,” he says, referring to the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle.

It is well known that the British royal family is not known for focusing on their feelings. A lack of affection that, for Scobie, is more noticeable now than at any other time in the history of the monarchy. “The Windsor family is ignoring their internal fractures, even if it is risky for the institution. Part of public acceptance is that authority is palpable in the royal family.” Even so, and despite his desperate attempts, the response is just the opposite, according to the author. Scobie chronicles the breakup of the British royal family as the weakening of the modern monarchy: “In the eyes of some within the institution, Henry is a threat to the crown. His freedom to exercise his own thought outside the boundaries of the institution has turned him into the enemy. Therefore, for the brothers, there is no turning back.” Hence, he assures, that Henry of England felt the need to tell his story through the media.

Prince William strongly believes that Harry and Meghan took the path of individualism. Something that took the family by surprise, even Queen Elizabeth. The expression “Oh California” has gone viral among friends and close friends of the Prince of Wales to mock the transfer of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the United States after resigning their positions as active members of the British crown. A source close to the future king of England states in the book that “William no longer recognizes his brother. He believes he has been brainwashed by an ‘army of therapists’.” And he adds that, since the launch of In the shadow, “the successor to the throne feels an enormous amount of anger. He feels betrayed and sad about the situation. He doesn’t agree with the things his brother has said. He feels that he has lost Enrique and does not want to know his version.”

One of the most anticipated statements in Endgame It is attributed to a member of the Spencer family, part of the princes’ maternal lineage. The source is clear on which side he is on: “It is simply that Enrique is a man who has left the institution and sees things from a different perspective. He will never agree on anything. “They are completely on opposite sides and that will not change.”

Elizabeth II, with her grandson, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, at Buckingham Palace, in July 2018.

Max Mumby/Indigo (Getty Images)

Prince Henry has always been very close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and has wanted to highlight on multiple occasions the beautiful relationship they had until her death at Balmoral Palace (Scotland), at the age of 96. Scobie wanted to offer a vision of how “traumatic” the hours before the monarch’s death, and the days that preceded her funeral, were for the Duke of Sussex. In fact, Enrique and Meghan learned the news of his death through the BBC news, and not by his own family. A friend of the duke comments on it in the book: “His relationship with the queen was everything to him. She would have wanted him to know before she went out into the world. “They could have waited a little longer, it wouldn’t have been anything in the grand scheme of things, but no one respected that at all.”

When the duke left California on May 5, 2023 to attend the coronation of his father, Charles III – he only witnessed the ceremony at Westminster Abbey and a few hours later he left back to the United States – the book says that “He had a knot in his stomach” upon landing in London. “Although he has not found reconciliation with his family, he assumes that things are unlikely to change. Especially with his brother,” says the journalist, who is an expert correspondent for the British royal house. It is not the first time that Scobie, considered an unofficial spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex due to his closeness to the couple, has published a book full of data about the state of the United Kingdom monarchy. In 2021, Finding freedom It already revealed the conversations and intimacies of Enrique and Meghan prior to their departure to California. “How could any member of the royal family trust them if these intimate details are leaked,” the expert reflected then.

The first fragments of Scobie’s new book-analysis have been released in the wake of the 75th birthday of King Charles III. The British newspaper The Telegraph notes that Enrique and Meghan spoke on the phone with the monarch to congratulate him. An approach that represents progress in the father and son relationship, strongly affected by the Duke’s statements in his Netflix documentary and his book.

Although no sign of rapprochement has been in the news at the moment, a source cited in the book as a “close friend of Enrique” affirms that the prince is prepared for a possible reconciliation: “I am ready to get over it. Who knows if we will receive an apology or an accounting?” After the publication of In the shadow, the duke spoke about the feelings he has towards his family. “I love my father, my brother, my family, and I always will,” said Enrique, ready to recover the king and his brother.