More than two months after the military coup, the Burmese conflict increasingly resembles a civil war. The latest episode occurred on Friday in Bago, a city about 40 miles northeast of Rangoon, where at least 80 people died after an army raid.

Among the few images collected, some show groups of protesters hiding behind sandbags. Several of them carry homemade pistols while gunshots and explosions are heard in the background. There are faces of anguish and fear. Other images show corpses in the streets.

According to some witnesses, the military repressed the demonstrators “with great violence” while many residents fled to nearby towns. Some were reportedly hit by the shots. According to these sources, the authorities prevented the rescue services from picking up the bodies, which were allegedly loaded into military trucks. Other witnesses pointed out that the bodies were stored in a pagoda.

Regardless of the testimonies and images, the data on this supposed new bloodbath in Burma remained scarce and confusing last night. The cut off of the internet service decreed by the Military Junta helps the information to arrive late or biased to the rest of the country.

In fact, although this confrontation between the armed forces and citizens demanding a return to democracy occurred on Friday, it remained hidden until. And while the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners confirmed that “more than 80 anti-coup protesters were killed”, the state newspaper ‘New Light of Myanmar’ reported a single death and blamed the ‘rioters’ for the incidents. The same happens with the balance of victims since the coup d’état took place. Some NGOs indicate that there are already almost 700 dead while the Military Junta assures that there are 248 and all “violent terrorists.”

Painting on the street



Outside of Bago, in Ranguún hundreds of young people threw scarlet paint on the streets of the center this Saturday as a sign that the population “will not allow the dictatorial regime to rule us at all.” The situation in the country is further aggravated by the attacks by some of the twenty armed ethnic groups that control areas of Burmese territory and which also left a trail of several deaths, including a group of policemen.

“Forceful and collective action is needed immediately,” Burma’s ambassador to the UN, Kyaw Moe Tun, called on Friday at a Security Council meeting. The diplomat proposed creating a no-fly zone and applying an arms embargo and more selective sanctions against members of the Army to put an end to a regime that ends up collapsing the state.