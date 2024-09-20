After half a century of research, the discovery: it was new blood group identified. Is called Badis extremely rare and was discovered by researchers from the National Health Service Blood and Transplant in the UK in South Gloucestershire, with the support of the University of Bristol.

It is not yet possible to quantify the number of people around the world who will benefit enormously from the identification of this new blood group. Research began in 1972 when a blood sample taken from a pregnant woman was found to be missing an antigen that was believed to be universal, because it had been found on all red blood cells until then. Over the years it has been discovered that the AnWj antigen, missing from that woman, is highly prevalent: it is found in 99.9% of the population.

Only now, however, this new study has clarified the previously unknown genetic basis of this antigen, which will allow for testing and safer transfusions.