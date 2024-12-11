Under the motto ‘A new beginning, a new opportunity’ the València Activa Foundation, of the Valencia City Council (Occupation and Training Area), in collaboration with Pure Wellbeing, will carry out ‘Avanza en Bienestar’, an event solidary which will bring together in Valencia professionals from the field of welfare in two days (December 13 and 14) full of inspiring and practical activities. Sessions include motivational talks, experiential workshops and master classes, all focused on developing practical skills and positive attitudes to face the challenges of personal and work life.

The meeting, which will be held at Innsomnia (Calle de la Travesía, 15b. Base 2. Poblados Marítimos, in Valencia) is free (you can sign up here) and will feature the participation of experts who will share their knowledge on key topics such as resiliencethe adaptabilitythe stress managementhe leadershiphe trauma sensitive yogahe physical and emotional care; and the effective communicationamong others. «We must be stronger, committed, united and supportive than ever and carry out initiatives of this type to motivate, inspire and help, offering a chance that encourages collaboration between prominent professionals from different sectors, generates high-value networking and promotes a culture of well-being as a key element of business growth and efficiency,” explains Priscila Ciscar, director of Puro Bienestar.

In addition, this solidarity initiative is certified in accessibility with AIS (Accessibility Indicator System) from the Foundation for Accessibility and Social Responsibility (FARS).

An enriching program

The day on Friday, December 13, will be opened by clinical psychologist Laura Rojas Marcos, who will provide the keys to working on resilience and change management. Next, the Valencian influencer Gemma Marín will give an experiential and inspirational talk.









After these two interventions, it will be the turn of a trauma-sensitive yoga workshop: “cultivating stability and connection”, carried out by María Macaya, yoga instructor, specialized in Neuroscience.

And the writer, trainer and disseminator Javier Iriondo will close the day on Friday with his talk on leadership, overcoming crises and problem solving, where he will explore how to transform moments of adversity into opportunities for personal and professional growth.

On Saturday, December 14, it will begin with the intervention of Dr. Teresa Arnandis (LadyScience), who, with her presentation How to take care of ourselves without losing our minds (or the evidence)?, will offer a practical guide to understanding self-care from a scientific perspective. Psychologist Elena Puig will take over with her talk ‘Enhancing skills for positive change’, in which she will highlight the importance of recognizing and developing each person’s strengths.

Later, psychologist and meditation expert Belén Colomina will teach a workshop titled Restoring balance in adverse situations: managing stress and anxiety. The psychologist, who always emphasizes that the goal is not to avoid emotions, but to manage them effectively to live fully, will teach attendees, through practical mindfulness exercises, to consciously identify and manage stress, promoting relaxation. , physical and emotional well-being, and cultivating sustainable internal balance.

Likewise, the day will include the talk Effective communication on social networks, given by the content creator and nutritionist Marta Verona, where she will give us keys and strategies to use social networks as tools of visibility and connection.

The personal trainer and entrepreneur Cesc Escolà will close the day with the masterclass ‘Mens sana in corpore sana’. During this dynamic and motivating session, Cesc will highlight how physical activity can contribute to achieving 360° well-being.

With events such as ‘Advance in Wellbeing’, “the València Activa Foundation reaffirms its commitment to promoting initiatives that promote employment and local economic development, consolidating València as a benchmark in innovation, strategy and labor well-being. Conferences like these highlight the importance of promoting a culture of personal and professional growth that strengthens healthy employment and sustainable progress in the city,” highlights Rafael Gimeno, deputy director of Entrepreneurship at the Foundation.