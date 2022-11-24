Although the ownership of Batman has been active in the video game industry in recent years, with the release of Gotham Knights being the most recent case, and the character has appeared in LEGO titles, Injustice and MultiVersus, it’s been quite a while since the last adventure starring only this hero. Fortunately, a new leak indicates that this will change shortly.

According to a document by the United States Federal Trade Commission, Camouflaj, developers of Iron Man VRthey would be working on a new Batman game in virtual reality for Meta. Unfortunately, outside of this reveal, no further details are offered regarding its release date, or possible release on other VR platforms.

Oups: The FTC accidentally spilled the beans on Camouflaj, a games studio Meta acquired in September, developing a Batman VR game for the Quest. https://t.co/pnmUYnCtiE pic.twitter.com/67AfwpRBWl —Janko Roettgers (@jank0) November 22, 2022

Apparently, Meta is doing everything possible to keep its platform growing, and a Batman game would be something that many would love. Let’s remember that we have already seen a Batman game in VR in the pastand considering that Iron Man VR it was quite an entertaining experience, Camouflaj will surely do a great job.

Now we can only wait for an official revelation, which could take place during The Game Awards. On related topics, these are the five underrated Batman games. In the same way, the premiere window is revealed for The Batman 2.

Editor’s note.

A new Batman game is something many are looking forward to. Considering Rocksteady has moved on to new projects, it’s likely that another installment in the Arkham series won’t happen, but there’s still a lot of potential in this property. It’s just a matter of someone coming up with an interesting idea.

Via: comic book