In other words, let’s talk about the movie The Batman with Robert Pattison as Bruce Wayne and the TV series The Penguin. The video game It should be set in the same narrative universe.

Batman has been a multimedia franchise for many years and has also lived many lives at the video game level. Now, it seems that the Dark Knight is ready to appear in a new format. Specifically, we are talking about a version of Batman based on the film saga by Matt Reeves.

What’s being said about the new Batman game

The information comes from a Puck News Report (for a fee) whose information has been partially shared on Reddit.

“In 2020, AT&T tried to sell its Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment video game division for a cool $4 billion. But months later it was deemed “too valuable to sell.” Then, when Zaslav took over, many advised him to shelve the games. But Zaz still sees the games unit as strategically useful, especially as WBD’s various divisions begin to collaborate more closely on properties like HBO’s upcoming Penguin series and a game, both of which are connected to the 2022 film The Batman.”

Batman

Obviously this is just a report and not official informationalso even if a project is in development it does not mean that it will be released. There can be many changes over time. We do not even know who would be working on such a project, although the Gotham Knights team could be the most credible candidate. All this assuming that it is not a mobile project.

If you’re looking for new games that have already been confirmed, however, we refer you to the Batman Arkham Shadow trailer.