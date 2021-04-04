A new shipment of vaccines Sputnik V from Russia landed this Sunday at the Ezeiza international airport, with which Argentina has already exceeded the 7.2 million doses received among all laboratories since last December.

According to official sources, Aerolineas Argentinas flight AR1068 – the eleventh from Moscow – arrived at around 1 p.m. a shipment of 497,745 doses, in addition to the 1 million Sinopharm vaccines that arrived from China on Thursday.

Initially, the arrival of this flight was scheduled for last Thursday, but suffered some delays in logistics. The plane was originally going to bring about 300,000 doses, a volume similar to that of previous transfers. But Pablo Ceriani, president of Aerolineas Argentinas, explained that the possibility arose of waiting and thus loading more vaccines on the same plane.

The provision of doses against Covid intensified in recent days. During March alone, 2,246,715 doses of vaccines for the fight against Covid-19 arrived in the country. The first shipments were on March 2, one from China with 96 thousand Sinopharm and another from Russia with 520,955 applications of the first component of Sputnik V and 211,360 of the second component.

30 March 2021, Argentina, Buenos Aires: Shipments of the Russian Corona vaccine Sputnik V are unloaded after the arrival of an Aerolineas Argentinas plane delivering about vaccine 300,000 doses from Russia at the international airport Buenos Aires. Photo: Carol Smiljan / SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire / dpa

During the same month, between the 19th and the 26th, another million doses of the first component and 200,000 of the second of the vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Institute were also received.

Meanwhile, on the 28th, 218,400 preparations made by the AstraZeneca laboratory arrived, which were distributed within the framework of the COVAX mechanism of the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, on March 30 another shipment landed from Russia with 250,000 doses of component one and 50,000 of component two of Sputnik V.

Then an Airlines flight arrived last Thursday from Beijing with one million doses of Sinopharm, in what constitutes the largest shipment received so far.

According to the contracts signed with the China National Pharmaceutical Corporation, there is a commitment to bring two million more doses.

With the landing of the plane from Russia, Argentina exceeded 7.2 million doses against the coronavirus, of which 4,466,000 correspond to Sputnik V.

Each of the shipments that arrive in the country go through a process of customs clearance, reception, thermal control, counting, fractionation and conditioning, to then be distributed to the 24 jurisdictions.

According to the Public Vaccination Monitor of the Ministry of Health, 4,234,505 doses were applied until this Sunday. Of that total, 3,550,166 people received the first dose, while 684,339 got the second as well.