NYT: a new batch of US secret documents on Ukraine and China appeared on the network

A new batch of secret Pentagon files has been found online. According to The New York Times (NYT), a total of about a hundred documents have been posted that reveal the true motives of the United States policy towards Ukraine, the Middle East and China. Among them is a plan to create an air defense network. This is the second leak in the last two days. The day before, the network got information about how the United States and allies are helping Kyiv prepare for a counteroffensive. These documents include photographs of schedules of expected arms deliveries, troop and battalion strengths.

Senior intelligence officials called the leak “a nightmare for the Five Eyes”, referring to the United States, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. The New York Times American daily newspaper

Interference with Ukraine’s plans

Former senior Pentagon official Mick Mulroy told the newspaper that the leak represents a significant security breach that could hinder Ukraine’s military planning. “Because many of the documents that surfaced were photographs of papers, it looks like it was a deliberate leak by someone who wanted to damage the efforts of Ukraine, the US and NATO,” he said.

Analysts interviewed by NYT journalists believe that such leaks could cause enormous damage to the United States. According to experts, some of these documents are not only secret, but also not intended for transfer to other states, including US allies. However, there is an opinion that “the reliability of the leak is low”, and “publications in the media and the White House’s concern with the Pentagon” are needed “to divert eyes.”

No longer classified

Member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Belik in an interview with Izvestia emphasizedthat the leaked secret documents about the Ukrainian conflict are yet another confirmation of Washington’s participation in it. At the same time, according to the deputy, the information in the documents can be only partially true and requires careful verification.

Do not ignore the fact that the information in the documents may be partially true. Disinformation, forgery are among the methods used by the States in order to distort the true situation on the fronts. Therefore, all information presented in the documents requires careful verification. Dmitry Belik Member of the Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation on International Affairs

In addition, the parliamentarian recalled that this is not the first case of a leak of classified information from the Pentagon. As an example, he cited the recent case when US President Joe Biden forgot secret papers in the garage.

Delete failed

The publication, citing senior officials in the Joe Biden administration, writes that the Pentagon is studying the current situation, and the Pentagon has launched an investigation to find out who could be behind the leak of documents.

We are aware of reports of social media posts and the ministry is looking into this matter. Sabrina Singh Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary

According to the newspaper, officials of the resident administration tried to remove the documents from social networks, but so far they have not succeeded. The head of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, commented ironically on this situation.

Yes, you can completely remove things from the web – this works great and doesn't draw attention to what you were trying to hide. Elon Musk Head of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter

Advisor to the President of Ukraine Zelensky, Mikhail Podolyak, in turn, called the published data “photoshop”, and their appearance “pseudo-drain”. “The real plans,” he assured, would soon be visible on the battlefield.

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov also spoke about the incident. The Kremlin spokesman said that Russia is following the process of investigating the case of data leakage, but it will not affect the outcome of the special operation.