From the bullfighter Finito de Córdoba to Yurena or Mario Marzo, the diverse participants will face various tests in this second edition of La 1
The most hooligan pastry returns to RTVE with ‘Bake off: famous in the oven’, which premieres its second edition very soon on La 1. In addition, it does so with very varied participants from the bullfighter Finito de Córdoba to Yurena or Mario Marzo. However, …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#batch #pastry #chefs #arrives #TVE #Bake #famous #people #oven
Leave a Reply