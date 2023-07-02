Satellite images of a military base southeast of Minsk, the capital of Belarus, suggest work is underway to build new facilities. According to some analysts and international media it could be the new base for Wagner, the Russian militia recently banned from Moscow after the attempted coup. The images – captured by Planet Labs in recent days – show the area around the Asipovichi military base, about 90 kilometers from Minsk.
