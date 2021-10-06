Spanish midfielder Isco could change clubs during the next transfer window. Its future is emerging in England.

While he is among the oldest elements of Real Madrid’s squad, Isco is likely to change tune next January.

Ancelotti doesn’t count on him

According to El Mundo Deportivo, Everton are well placed to sign him as soon as the next transfer window opens. The 29-year-old is currently in the last year of his contract with the La Liga club, making an exit in January likely.

Everton are a potential destination for Isco, as the player is looking for more playing time. Placardized by Zinédine Zidane, he is no better off with Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian technician has only established him twice for an overall playing time of 177 minutes, in all competitions. At the Toffees, he would also find a technician he knows well, in the person of Rafael Benitez. They worked together six years ago.