Messi, the best player in the world seven times and the historic star of Barcelona, ​​​​announced at the beginning of the month that he would join Inter Miami after two regular seasons with Paris Saint-Germain.

And the American club wrote in its accounts on the communication sites, “C, Bossi,” referring to Busquets’ nickname. A video clip published by the club included quotations praising Busquets by various football personalities, such as the former coach of the Spanish national team, Vicente del Bosque.

Busquets, 34, said in May that he would leave Barcelona in the summer when his contract expired, according to AFP.

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas expected this week that his club would make between 3 and 5 contracts after Messi’s inclusion.

He continued, “We will make additional contracts during the summer transfer period, more than people expect.. I think we will make between three and five contracts,” according to AFP.

It is likely that Busquets will occupy one of the “Defined Players” positions, which is a classification by the NFL for high-income players, whose wages do not count towards the salary cap.

It is likely that Inter Miami will bring in former Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba, who, like Busquets, has a friendship with Messi.

In 15 professional seasons in Catalonia, Busquets won 32 trophies with Barcelona, ​​including the Champions League 3 times, the Spanish League 9 times and the domestic cup 7 times.

The native of Sabadell (Catalonia) joined Barcelona’s youth ranks in 2005, before making his La Liga debut in 2008.

Sergio, the son of the Catalan club’s goalkeeper in the 1990s, was one of the pillars of Barcelona’s golden generation that dominated Europe in the early 2010s, along with Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi. This team was also the backbone of the Spanish national team, world champions 2010 and European champions 2012.

Busquets lifted the two cups before ending his international career last December after playing 143 matches with his country and following the disappointing exit of “La Roja” from the second round of the Qatar World Cup.