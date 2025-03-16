The ESET, cybersecurity software company, has alerted in its social networks of recent expansion of a scam that uses the Phishing as the main method. As we know, this technique consists in sending an email or SMS in which the offender intends to supplant the identity of a person, legitimate entity or government agency to get private information from the victim.

This technique is one of the most used by cybercriminals since it is very easy to deceive those people who do not know the main elements to detect it. In these emails or messages, they include a link in which it should be pricked urgently to avoid the possible consequences of which it is previously informed.

On this occasion, ESET alert of a scam which aims to supplant the identity of BBVA Bank. The scammers send an apparently urgent email and in which the message can be read “He has been made a transfer for an amount of 11,384 euroscorresponding to the invoices indicated in the attached document. “The alleged attached document is found below.

The cybersecurity company informs that this document should never be downloaded since when we try to decompress it on the computer, a malicious script will be released that includes a double extension To make a current PDF look. The virus will begin when a sequence is activated that discharges a second file with which criminals implant remote access software.

Once inside, they can already freely access to all private information that you store on your computer. Expert advice is based on distrusting the supposed urgent messages, when they tell you that you act quickly it is better to investigate before acting and always verifying the sending of the message, they also recommend not to open strange links and inform themselves properly.